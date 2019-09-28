SAN ANTONIO — Carmartrus Porter II had been complaining about his leg. His parents thought the pain was a sport injury until their doctor told them he had cancer.

It’s certainly not the journey Carmatrus and Talecia Porter expected for the prematurely-born son. But it’s the journey they're now on.

Carmartrus II complained to his parents about pain in his leg. Ice, Tylenol, typical over-the-counter measures to combat his nagging problem—none of it could alleviate the pain.

His father said they could see it.

“We could see the limp in him,” Porter said.

According to his father, his son was an aggressive shooting guard in basketball. So, they thought his limp was a sports injury until Nov. 15, 2018. Then Talecia took her son in for X-Rays.

She was surprised when the doctor called back so soon. The wife and mother had taken a biopsy a week prior to her son’s doctor visit. When the doctor summoned her in, she thought this visit was about her, but the call was about her baby boy.

The doctor got straight to the point.

“'They have a team at BAMC (Brooke Army Medical Center) waiting on you,'" Talecia recalled the doctor saying. “'And you need to get him there as soon as possible.'"

She broke the news to her husband, who thought the worse was happening again. Porter had a daughter die 19 years ago.

“I literally thought, 'I can’t go through this again,'" he said.

The biopsy was performed that night, and the family waited for the results around Thanksgiving. Carmartrus II left school to begin his treatment.

“It was progressive. So, the longer they waited, it would expand in his leg,” Talecia said.

RELATED: 'Tackle Cancer' football games raise money for research, patient aid

RELATED: Bexar County deputy battling rare cancer placed in hospice

The Wiederstein Elementary School student settled in for some radiation—29 rounds of chemo and surgery to remove the cancerous bone from his leg. His tumor was sizable.

“It was so large that 90% of his femur had to be removed,” Porter said.

His son had a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. The victims are normally under the age of 25; in fact, it's rare in children Carmartrus’s age. The question remained: What would the do once the femur was taken out?

Doctors gave them three choices: Total amputation; rotation therapy, where his ankle would become his new knee; or a cadaver with plates and screws.

They chose the latter. It was tough.

His mother remembered talking to God on her the side of her tub one morning about her son’s process.

“'God, why him? I went in for a biopsy. You could have gave that to me,'" she recalled thinking. "'Let me take that.'"

She said the Lord answered her: “It’s not for you. It’s for him. That’s his walk. I can take care of him like I take care of you.”

Their prayers were answered. On his mother's birthday, Carmartrus rang the bell cancer reserved for patients who are at the end of treatment.

He’s back at school with his third-grade buddies. He has tough and pleasant days to remember about his treatment, like the time his father shaved his head bald with him because the young cancer survivor’s hair was falling out from chemo.

He’ll also add being honored by the Schertz-Cibolo School District on Friday night during the Steele-Clemons football game, along with 20 other children who have fought and survived cancer—it's all part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The system will also honor those who lost the battle.

Carmartrus II is medically considered in remission. His parents’ faith leads them to believe this chapter – this journey – is over.