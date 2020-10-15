A lost generation of memories found and returned by good San Antonio Samaritan

Pictures, news articles, and other memorabilia of Stephanie’s, as well as a ton of other family photos had been lost to the Valadez family until now.

SAN ANTONIO — After losing a family member about a week ago, Nancy Valadez says she was feeling down on her luck.

“It had just been a really rough week,” Valadez said.

That was until a good Samaritan and a dumpster completely turned everything around.

“They completely changed things for me. He just said look I found some pictures of Stephanie that I think you may want. So, I said calling now,” Valadez said.

Nancy Valadez’s niece Stephanie Valadez was killed 11 years ago after she was hit by a drunk driver.

“He said we were dumping stuff in this dumpster and we saw all of these photo albums. So, we stopped and started pulling them out,” Valadez said.

History the family says they are extremely excited to have back home, to be passed down from one generation to the next.