MADISON, N.C. (WFMY) – In 1968 people in the town of Madison were allowed to contribute something to put inside a time capsule. The capsule was then buried for opening during the town's bicentennial anniversary celebration on July 4, 2018.

One father in the town, Isaiah E. Martin Jr. buried something he knew would surprise is daughters. Whether he would still be alive or not, he left something that was timeless and personal.

A letter to his children, Stephon, Stephanie and Winifred Lee.

According to Winifred, her brother was the only one who knew about the time capsule and that their father had placed something in it.

“I hadn’t even heard about the time capsule until like last year,” she said. “We were hoping for millions of dollars but… This will do.”

The family is originally from Madison, but currently live in other parts of the state and country.

The two sisters connected and decided to gather to see what their father had left them.

“We found a letter and it was addressed to Stephanie, Stephon, and Winifred Lee,” the youngest sister said.

“Stephon, Stephanie, Winifred Lee: From daddy who really loves you, be good and be respectable citizens. I love all of you, Isaiah E. Martin Jr.,” the letter read.

The Martin sisters said their father died 42 years ago from a sudden illness.

“Even though it’s been 42 years, we still miss him, and it was just exciting to see something that he wrote just letting us know that he loved us,” Stephanie said. “That means a whole lot,”

For the time being, the sisters will not be keeping the letter while the items in the time capsule are on display at the Madison Town Hall.

They left their contact information to retrieve the letter after the display ends.

David Myers, mayor of Madison, says the opening of the time capsule was one of the biggest events for the Madison Bicentennial celebration.

“It’s not just Madison, it’s Western Rockingham County as well, because there’s a lot here from Mayodan and Stoneville that were here in ’68 and left items in this time capsule,” Myers said.

For Madison native Jim Nance, it’s been a long time coming.

“My grandparents used to walk downtown a lot and walking out I used to see the plaque out,” Nance shared. “I decided one day I was gonna come back and didn’t know I was going to have my 11-year-old and 3-year-old with me.”

Nance’s oldest, Mason, said seeing the artifacts was “really cool,” especially a very rusted cowbell.

The Bicentennial celebration will end in December with the burial of another time capsule to be opened in 50 years.

