SAN ANTONIO — Even when the world comes to a stop, time keeps rolling on. And with it do the birthday milestones.

Dolores Salazart Mertz turned 90 this week, but due to the coronavirus her celebration took on a bit of a different form. The retired nurse has had to stay at home the past four weeks, separated from the friends and neighbors she loves so much.

"It's been kind of sad, to be honest. I miss all my friends," Mertz said. "I am a very active woman, you know. I like to have friends and love to help people."

But on Friday, as if by a miracle (or the efforts of her daughter, Irma Maldonado) her friends and neighbors were with her to help celebrate 90 years life. They marked a milestone together, just a driveway separating them as Mertz sat in her garage and watched a parade roll down the street by her home, just for her.

Far away that they couldn't share a hug, close enough in spirit to make the gesture feel meaningful.

"For me, it was important for her to have this and know that she needed to come out and know that her friends are thinking about her," Maldonado said. "Even though they’re not around, they’re thinking about her."