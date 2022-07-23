7-year-old saves toddler from potentially drowning at a pool in Sacramento

Seeing the toddler at the bottom of the pool, Massiah Browne told his 9-year-old aunt and they were able to get the child out—alive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Savannah Martinborough said she'd never seen someone so far underwater until her 7-year-old nephew Massiah Browne told her there was a kid at the bottom of the pool at WestLake Apartments in Sacramento.

Massiah said he first spotted the toddler stranded in the water on Tuesday and went to Savannah for help — that's when she told her nephew to pull the kid out of the water.

"He grabbed his arm and came back up with him," Savannah told ABC10.

Adults with CPR training then rushed in to save the toddler as the Sacramento Fire Department provided medical assistance.

The 3-year-old was breathing normally by the time he was transported to a hospital.

Swimming already for half his life, Massiah says he doesn't consider himself a hero for helping save the toddler.

"But my mom does," he said.