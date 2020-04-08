Have you seen him? This Sulcata Tortoise has been missing since the weekend

"I’m praying he’ll come home just by nature but it’s been horrible."

SAN ANTONIO — Have you seen Sandspike?

Sandspike is a Sulcata Tortoise who went missing this weekend. He lives on Moss Brooke Drive near the La Cantera Golf Course. His owner Susan Thomas is hoping he returns home soon.

"I’m praying he’ll come home just by nature but it’s been horrible," said Thomas.

Her nieces and nephews came in from Houston to help aid in the search. Neighbors have also joined her in helping search the green belt near her home, hoping he turns up in the area.

"The kids in the neighborhood and adults in the neighborhood have all stopped and asked if you found him. It’s been really heartwarming," said Thomas.

Sandspike is 17-years-old and weighs around 75 to 100 pounds. She says he's known for being sweet to everyone.

"Any time he sees anyone, he just kinda looks up at you and walks over. He’s a part of the family. We joke he’s like our dog." She also said he likes to play fetch!

Thomas says he's likely to turn up in the morning or evening after his nap when the weather is at its hottest. She says 4 p.m. is a good time to look for his big shell.

But there is one key detail Thomas said — do not feed him.

"If you want to feed him, make sure you don't get close to those jaws. He cannot distinguish between an apple and a finger. He doesn’t mean harm, he just wants the apple," said Thomas.

If you have any information or want to aid in the search, contact Thomas at susan.thomas@utsa.edu or give her a call at (210) 240-1230.