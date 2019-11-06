SAN ANTONIO — If somebody near you was experiencing a cardiac event and needed CPR, would you know what to do? A partnership between Methodist Healthcare Ministries, the American Heart Association, and the Witte Museum aims to ensure as many people as possible are able to answer that with a "Yes."

"One of the things we've learned through research and time and experience is that individuals are much more likely to intervene without the breathing," said Bryan Bayles, curator of anthropology at the Witte Museum.



That's why the museum has a new, hands-only CPR kiosk in the H-E-B Body Adventure exhibit.

"Hands-only CPR has been shown to be as effective as other methods of CPR, particularly in the early minutes after an event, and also to increase the likelihood that bystanders will intervene," Bayles said.



Every year, 475,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest; more than 350,000 of those events occur outside of the hospital. According to 2014 data, nearly 45% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survived when bystander CPR was administered.

But only 46% of people with an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate help they need before the professionals arrive.

"The quicker a bystander can intervene," Bayles said, "the far higher likelihood that a person will survive a cardiac event."



The Witte Museum says the kiosk is a permanent part of the exhibit.







