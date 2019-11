SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced its first Beauty by H-E-B department Friday.

The new department will open up at the H-E-B plus! at Highway 281 and Evans Road. It will be 4,000 square feet and have four areas, each with a certain focus. The areas will include Color Cosmetics, Hair Care, Skin Care and Naturals.

H-E-B says from Nov. 8-10, shoppers will receive 30-percent off beauty items at the Beauty by H-E-B department.