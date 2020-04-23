SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the Favor app recently, you might have noticed a new feature that includes H-E-B delivery.

The companies have created a service that allows customers to get their groceries within two hours of ordering through the app.

You can order through the Favor app from H-E-B and Central Market, choosing up to 25 items from a selected list.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO

For more information, visit H-E-B's website.

