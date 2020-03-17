SAN ANTONIO — As more non-essential businesses and attractions across the country close in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and better practice social distancing, fitness centers are following suit.

Gold's Gym and Orangetheory both say they are closing all "corporate-owned" facilities through the rest of March, with Gold's Gym's closure beginning on Tuesday. In addition, officials with Planet Fitness say their gyms will offer free at-home workouts led by trainers via Facebook Live, unless a gym is in a city or state where closures have been ordered.

Meanwhile, Lifetime's gyms will close for an unspecified amount of time beginning Tuesday. More on the company's decision can be found here.

