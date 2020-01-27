AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is of a Holocaust survivor sharing her story.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott gave remarks at the American Jewish Committee's International Day of Commemoration.

The event was in memorial of the victims of the Holocaust and in recognition of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

"The world must never forget the pain, the suffering endured by the Jewish people, nor the wickedness and the savagery imposed upon them," said Abbott. "And we will never forget the stories of strength and perseverance of those who did make it out alive."

RELATED: Holocaust survivor recalls the lie that saved her life at Auschwitz

Attending the event were ambassadors and officials from approximately 40 different countries across the globe, according to Abbott.

"We join with people around the world to reflect on the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jewish people, and to honor the memories of those who died during the Holocaust," said Abbott.

Abbott invoked the words of Holocaust survivor Simon Wiesenthal's words, "For evil to flourish, only requires good men to do nothing," before announcing the signing of a law establishing a Holocaust Remembrance Week.

RELATED: Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

"Schools across the entire state of Texas are holding the first Holocaust Remembrance Week beginning this very day," he said.

Abbott said the remembrance week is in response to concerns of a rising number of anti-Semitic attacks in Texas in hopes to prevent future atrocities from occurring.

WATCH: Holocaust survivor shares her story in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

The 9 victims in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

After 33 years, Dale Dudley has his last morning show on KLBJ

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now

'We lost a dear friend' | UT baseball coach mourns college teammate killed in crash with Kobe Bryant