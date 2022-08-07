Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears

Simba could be soon in the Guinness Book of World Records, says its owner.

KARACHI, Pakistan — Simba, a goat born in Pakistan with unusually long ears, could be soon in the Guinness Book of World Records, says its owner.

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 48 centimetres (19 inches) long.

Narejo said he researched the matter and found the record for longest ears was for a kid born in Saudi Arabia, which had 43 centimetre-long ears.

He then decided to contact the Guinness Book of World Records regarding Simba.

"They have accepted our application. Within 10 to 12 weeks, a team of Guinness Book of World Records will be here in Pakistan to measure its ears," said Narejo.

Simba, now 33-days-old, and whose ears are now 56 cm (22 inches) long, has specially-made covers to protect them from infection.

Narejo said he feeds Simba only with milk.

A special cage and a mosquito net have been made for Simba and he has employed people to take care of the goat 24-hours a day.