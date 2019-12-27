LAKE WORTH, Fla. — If you think you like mustard, you've got nothing on this girl.

Her mom, Annmarie Lent, says 4-year-old Paislee is obsessed with the popular condiment.

While other children looked forward to Barbie dream homes under the Christmas tree, Paislee couldn't have been more thrilled to unwrap several bottles of yellow mustard.

"She puts it on crab, salad, bread, anything you can imagine a 4-year-old eating – she puts it on," Lent told CBS affiliate WPEC.

Paislee even likes mustard with her pizza.

CBS affiliate WPEC contributed to this article.

