MACON, Ga. — One Macon mother and birth doula hosted a walk Saturday at Ocmulgee Mounds Historical National Park in Macon to support mothers and families struggling with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

Britney Asbell is a stay-at-home mother of three. She says there was one point after each of their births when the joys of motherhood were overpowered by other feelings.

"My kids were my life. They were, most days, the reason I got up, they were the reason I went into treatment," Asbell said.

She thought it was normal to feel down, until it went too far.

"Mine went to the extreme to where if we went out of town, I needed to know where the closest hospital was. I needed to make sure I constantly had cell phone service just in case I had to call for emergency services," she said.

She had postpartum depression, and it was at its peak after the birth of her second child. That's when she sought help from Postpartum Support International.

"I didn't know who to turn to or what to do, so I contacted the organization and got help. They were able to help me find a psychiatrist in Macon, helped me stay in touch with a therapist, and kind of took me under their wing to make sure I got better," Asbell said.

It all paid off after the birth of her newest addition to the family, Cade.

"I'm seven months out now, and I feel like I'm in control now. I know what to do to make sure my days stay good days," she said.

The help Asbell received led to her becoming a volunteer with the organization, and soon a host of the annual 'Climb Out of the Darkness' walk here in Macon.

"It made a sense of community for me. I met some women I never met before, of course some of my friends were there as well, so it was nice to feel that I wasn't alone in my struggles," she said.

Last year, 45 people registered for the walk. This year, the total head count was 71.

Asbell's goal is for the number of people involved to continue to grow with each year. She says 'Team Macon' has raised over $2,000 for the Georgia chapter of Postpartum Support International so far.

