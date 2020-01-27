WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that will authorize the immediate issuance of $1 coins honoring former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

The George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Coin Act (S.457) was sponsored by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25).

"The lives of President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush were characterized by love of country and service for others," Sen. Cornyn said. "Each coin will preserve their legacy and inspire us all to serve others in their memories."

"President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush epitomized the very best of America – and like their country, they were tough, strong and kind. I am grateful for their friendship and their lasting legacy. Our world is better because of them," Rep. Williams said. "I'm very pleased that President Trump signed this bill into law to honor two of America's most remarkable servants."

The bill was first introduced in February 2019.

