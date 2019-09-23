Country music superstar Garth Brooks will be rocking historic Gruene Hall as part of his dive-bar-across-America tour on Monday.

Crowds were already building Monday afternoon as lines formed from blocks away from the small venue.

In order to get into the concert, you had to win the tickets on the radio. But if you still want to be a part of the action, you can sit outside and watch the concert on any of two Jumbotrons like the many people sitting outside.

We spoke with many who live here and work here in the town who told KENS 5 that it’s an honor to have Brooks in town to perform.

“My gosh I grew up seeing Garth I took my son his first concert we love his music and we are so excited to have him in Gruene,” Debbie Bell from the Gruene With Envy Boutique said



Brooks is only stopping at seven venues around the US. So this stop in Gruene is a big deal. Patti Webb from Tejas Traders said, “When I first told somebody that Garth was coming to Gruene Hall they said there’s no way Garth is coming to Gruene Hall and I said oh yes he is and the person checked and said oh my gosh you are right.”

Manny Adame from New Braunfels was lucky enough to win tickets. He’s was in line since before 10 AM.

“I was in shock I didn’t know what to say I was actually asking for another lady and I couldn’t remember her name,” Adame said.

He says he’s been a Brooks fan his entire life. He added, “I’m very big fan I grew up in the 90s listening to him he retired and now came back so it’s one of those lifetime events for me.”

