Funeral services announced for Rev. Joe Webb, Sr., the longest serving councilman in District 2

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, and his funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Both will be at the Friendship Baptist Church.

SAN ANTONIO — Funeral services have been announced for Rev. Joe Webb, Sr., the longest serving councilman in San Antonio's District 2.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, and his funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Both will be at the Friendship Baptist Church.

Webb had a distinguished career, received many awards and was beloved by the District 2 community. In 1977, Webb campaigned and was elected the first single district City Councilman for District 2. Rev. Webb successfully held the District 2 seat until 1991.

His many achievements include the Lifetime Achievement Award, awarded by then-Councilman Alan Warrick II in 2016. He was a lifetime member of the NAACP as well as Grand Master, Most Wishful St Joseph Grand Lodge. In 2017, the Bexar County Historical Society interviewed and entered his biography into their official database.

In addition to community work, Webb attended seminary school and became an ordained minister. He served as associate pastor of God's Property Christian Community Church. He is survived by his wife Barbara McAllister Webb, children: Joe Jr., Linda Ray, Vincent Dee and Monique

Below are the full details of the funeral services:

Visitation: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021

Wake Service: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM., Friday, October 1, 2021

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Saturday, October 2nd

All services to be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 935 Iowa St. San Antonio, Texas.