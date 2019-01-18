SAN ANTONIO — Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh says he’s honored and humbled to be selected by city leaders and council members as the solo finalist for the city manager position. On Thursday, City Council voted to approve Walsh as the new City Manager. He starts March 1.

Walsh has worked nearly 25 years as a city employee and the hours he’s dedicated to his career may soon pay off in a big way. The city council is expected to vote at the end of the month on if he will be appointed the next city manager.

“San Antonio is my home and I want it to be at the top of everybody's list whether it's the best place to live, the best place to work, the best place to raise a family," he said.

Walsh said that before he even understood the vital role of a city manager, a teacher at Central Catholic High School knew he would some day rise to the position.

Central Catholic High School

“(He) would point out, 'There goes the city manager,'” Walsh said.

Maria Villagomez, the runner up for the city manager job, spoke highly about the man she’s worked with for 21 years.

"He’s great, he’s a smart man. He is compassionate, (and he) listens to what somebody has to say, " Villagomez said.

Walsh has been married for nearly 16 years to his wife and has two children. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Trinity University where he earned a bachelor of arts in political science and a master’s in urban administration.

He also played football in high school and in college.

Central Catholic High School

"Go Tigers," Erik Walsh said.

Just two weeks after graduating, he said, he accepted a job with the city's budget office. He went from tackling on the football field to tackling city issues and worked his way up to deputy city manager under Sheryl Sculley's leadership.

If appointed, Walsh said his priorities would include the legislative agenda, affordable housing, a funding strategy for Haven For Hope and the dockless vehicle pilot program.

KENS reached out to Paul Garro, the president of Central Catholic High School, who said he spoke with several of Walsh’s classmates and says they described him as a leader, team player and mentor.

Trinity University released the following statement in light of Walsh's selection:

The Trinity Community is excited by the news that our alumnus, Erik Walsh, is the sole finalist for San Antonio's next City Manager. Erik's success is a reflection of proven leadership, hard work, and a true sense of commitment to the City of San Antonio. This accomplishment fills us with a sense of pride in knowing that he received his formal education from one of San Antonio's premier universities, that instills the values required for global citizenship and making a difference, as Erik will surely do in his new role. From all of us at Trinity University, we say 'Congratulations, Erik!'"

According to Trinity University, Mayor Ron Nirenberg also graduated from the institution.