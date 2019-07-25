SAN ANTONIO — If you’re a parent, you’re familiar with the episodes—the screaming, crying, and rolling on the floor. Occasionally, your kids might do the same.

Those blow-ups can now be defused long before the power struggle with your little ones. ParentingHelp is a program offered by the Depelchin Children’s Center that provides free home-based parenting support to families.

“All parents struggle with their kids,” said Charity Eames, Director of Prevention and Early Intervention for Depelchin Children’s Center. “There is no parent that never has problems with their kid.”

On the foundation of that encouragement, counselors visit with parents to the family dynamics and to teach child development and other tips that will lead to more positive parent-child relationships.

“When a parent gets to their whit’s end and they explode, it is scary for the child,” Eames explained. “It leads to insecurity later and then we start seeing the same problems we’re seeing at home happening at school, happening in public, happening with their friends.”

Eames shared a few tips with KENS 5 for parents to consider.

Spend more quality time: Kids are less likely to pester parents for their attention if they know they’ll have quality time scheduled with them later.

Offer descriptive praise: Parents should praise the behaviors they want their children to repeat, instead of “blowing up” over bad behavior.

Take time for yourself: Taking time for self-care allows parents to be more capable of positive parenting.

For more information about ParentingHelp or to contact a counselor for your home, call 1-888-507-6681.

KENS 5 would like to thank Jackson Smith and Entourage Model &Talent Agency for helping us to inform parents of this service.