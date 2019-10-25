SAN ANTONIO — You probably haven't had coffee with a cop - but tomorrow's your chance to change that.

The San Antonio Police Department is inviting people on the southside and those who live near Austin Highway to meet their officers for a free cup of coffee. The idea is to give people a chance to interact with officers working in their neighborhood.

It’s the fourth year SAPD is having “Coffee with the Cops” events. Tomorrow they’re asking people to join them at two Whataburger locations – 4720 IH 35 South (at Division Ave.) and 1243 Austin Hwy. This link will show you both locations. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“It’s always a good morning to connect with our citizens and build community relations,” said Officer Alisia Pruneda.

SAPD will have a variety of officers at both places – from command staff to officers and detectives. Chief William McManus will also be in attendance, along with Deputy Chief Jeff Humphrey.

The events are family-friendly. There will be free fingerprinting for children 12 years of age and younger.

Feedback received from past Coffee with the Cops event has been great. Our intent is to continue building strong community relations with this event and having two concurrent locations affords us to reach a wider population of citizens.

If you go, SAPD says it wants people to “join the conversation on social media” by taking some pics and using the hashtag #SAPDCoffeeWithTheCops on their posts.