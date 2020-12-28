Free admission to San Antonio Botanical Garden for teachers, school staff

The offer is available Monday and Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Teachers and school staff: The San Antonio Botanical Garden has an offer you don't want to miss.

As a thank you to the teachers and faculty who are working to educate children, and keep them safe in the pandemic, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering free Garden admission to K-12 teachers, school administration and support staff in Bexar County.

Free Garden admission tickets (up to four) can be redeemed online using the coupon code TEACH2020.

The offer is available Monday and Tuesday. Bring your badge or any proof of employment upon your arrival, as well as your ticket purchase online here.

How to Reserve Your Tickets:

Select one of the dates Input the quantity (up to four including the educator and up to three family member guests) and select Register Input all the registrant information for each ticket and select Add to Cart Input TEACH2020 on the discount code field and select Apply Input personal information and select Check Out Present your e-ticket on your phone or printed ticket reservation(s) along with proof of employment at the admissions kiosk upon your arrival

Visit The San Antonio Botanical Garden's website here to reserve your tickets.

