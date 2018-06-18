A unique food journey is coming to the Pearl in celebration of World Tapas Day this week.

On Thursday, June 21, ten critically-acclaimed Spanish chefs will serve up a tapas-focused dinner at Pearl Stables as part of Olé, San Antonio. The event is a collaboration between the Pearl and Turespaña, the official tourism board of Spain, as well as the BBVA Spanish banking group.

The Pearl says that the event is the first World Tapas Day event in the United States. As such, San Antonio has been recognized by Spain as an official Capital of Tapas, the first city to receive the recognition.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Spain’s culinary leaders to celebrate a simple, joyous food that brings everyone together: the tapa” said Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer for the Pearl. “We’re especially grateful to our partners for making this occasion possible and eager to see what our Spanish friends have in store for Día Mundial de la Tapa.”

Tickets are $100 per person. Included in the purchase is an extensive sampling of unlimited tapas as well as wine tastings from various destinations of Spain and a cava tasting bar.



