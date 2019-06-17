BOISE, Idaho — Check your freezer!

WinCo Foods has announced a recall of frozen berries that could make consumers sick.

The recall is for WinCo brand frozen red raspberries, UPC 70552-30501, with expiration date Feb/13/21 and lot code 4045902. The berries were sold in all WinCo locations, including Idaho stores.

According to the store, the Rader Farms of Bellingham, Washington initiated the recall after the detection of Norovirus, which can cause symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain.

Although there have been no reports of sickness, all of the remaining recalled products have been pulled from the shelves. Anyone who bought the affected bagged berries can bring it in to their local WinCo for a full refund or replacement.