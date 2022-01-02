How to win $200 worth of BBQ for five months through Favor

Ten exclusive passes will be on sale for only $5.16 on 5/16!

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — What if you could have $200 worth of barbecue delivered to your house once a month, but without paying for it?

Well, keep reading, because you're going to like this.

Monday, May 16, is National BBQ Day. And in honor of the meat-lovers day, Favor is launching its first-ever Favor-cue passes. It's a seasonal barbecue pass for $5.16 that offers Texans a $200 barbecue spread delivered to their door once a month between May and September.

The “Favor-cue” passes will be available to purchase at 2 p.m. Favor will be releasing 10 "Favor-cue" passes so BBQ fanatics, will need to act fast to score one!

Here's how to Purchase a “Favor-cue” pass:

Visit Favor's restaurant here to secure a spot

The first 10 customers to secure a spot will receive an official confirmation email from Favor within two hours to complete their purchase.

Customers interested in purchasing can also email bbqday@favordelivery.com for more information.