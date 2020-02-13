SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video shares how to get married at Whataburger for Valentine's Day.

If you're looking for a White Castle double cheese slider that doesn't come from a frozen-aisle box, you're in luck; the company is coming to San Antonio.

Well, for a few days.

In partnership with H-E-B, White Castle is bringing a temporary pop-up to the Alamo City for dinner Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 3 and 9 p.m. each day.

It kicks off on Valentine's Day, so if you're looking to surprise your significant other, or just have a memorable day with loved ones, your plans have been made.

The pop-up will be located in the parking lot of H-E-B at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway.

White Castle has also pledged to donate $15,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank. If you can't make it out to the pop-up this weekend, the food truck will be open to the public on Monday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the SA Food Bank parking lot at 5200 Enrique M. Barerra Parkway.

The Crave Mobile will give customers a sack of four sliders in exchange for a $5 donation to the Food Bank, the press release says.

RELATED: Valentine's Day: What are people searching on Google?

RELATED: 'Whatawedding' | 6 lucky couples head to Whataburger to tie the knot on Valentine's Day

RELATED: White Castle goes highbrow? Now famous slider can come with fake beef