What Thanksgiving dishes can safely go through TSA checkpoint at airport?

SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving is just days away and those who have to travel to celebrate may be wondering how to transport their meals properly.

Well do not fret, the TSA is here to help.

If you check out their “what can I bring?” feature on their website, you'll see they recommend you avoid bringing food that can spill, spread or spray.

If the meal is larger than 3.4 ounces, put it in your checked luggage.

If you need to keep the food cold, ice packs are permissible, but it must be frozen solid when going through security.

Some of the food you can bring with no issues? Baked goods, meats like turkey and ham, and cooked and uncooked stuffing.

Some foods to avoid? Anything liquid like cranberry sauce, homemade gravy and wine.

Remember that food items often need additional security screening, so put them in a place easily accessible and allow yourself more time to go through security.

