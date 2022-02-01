Well-known local sausage company continuing tradition of giving back

Kiolbassa said they're giving out 20,000 pounds of sausage a month.

SAN ANTONIO — A well-known San Antonio company is keeping the tradition of giving alive. 'Kiolbassa Smoked Meats' launched "Links of Love' during the pandemic. It addresses food insecurity and helps during disaster relief efforts.

President Michael Kiolbassa said giving back is a tradition for the company and family. The business has been around since 1949. The tradition of giving is still prevalent today more than 70 years later. However, because of the pandemic it had to change the way it gave back.

"Nobody was coming to us for donation requests," he said. So, I went to my team, and I said let's figure out something."

The special program 'Links of Love' came to life. Its goal is to give back and address food insecurity. The company partners with food banks across the country. It also helps in disaster relief efforts.

We were just in Kentucky not too long after the tornadoes hit there to help feed the first responders," Kiolbassa said.

Links of Love is really giving back. Kiolbassa said they're giving out 20,000 pounds of sausage a month.