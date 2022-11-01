Walmart, H-E-B respond to concern over pandemic-related supply chain shortages

H-E-B says they are 'in good shape' despite difficult circumstances.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of people are responding to a question we posted on our KENS 5 social media pages on Tuesday, asking 'What are you having trouble finding in the grocery store?'.

The answers stretch across all of the store aisles.

On person typed up 'Cat food, frozen stuff, pretty much everything' while another user posted 'Produce. Tofu. Pasta'. While some appear to be out of luck, others said they had no problems at the grocery store.

KENS 5 checked in with H-E-B and Walmart to find out if the missing items are linked to food and supply chain shortages. In an statement, H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield said, "Given the difficult circumstances with supply chain across the nations, our stores are in good shape due to our great procurement team.”

As for Walmart, Global Communications Director Lauren Willis said, "We are seeing pockets of lower than normal availability in some communities on some items, depending on what’s happening in the local area. We will continue to keep a close eye on product availability and work with our supply chain to help meet customer demand.”

Willis' response is in line with the latest update by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Online the government agency said there are 'no nationwide shortages of food'. The USDA did acknowledge in some cases the inventory of certain foods at the grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock.