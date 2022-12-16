Voodoo Doughnut opening San Antonio location

The shop will be open 24 hours a day, so you can swing by at any time to grab a sweet treat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all doughnut lovers! A Portland original is coming to the Alamo City.

Voodoo Doughnut is opening its San Antonio location on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m. It'll be located downtown at 400 East Houston Street.

The shop will be open 24 hours a day, so you can swing by at any time to grab a sweet treat.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.