SAN ANGELO, Texas — Matthew McConaughey is a true Texan indeed.

The actor stopped by a San Angelo Whataburger Monday with his wife, shocking several employees who were working the drive-thru.

McConaughey was all smiles as he talked and laughed with the employees. He even left them with a taste of his David Wooderson's character from the film "Dazed and Confused".

"Met Matthew McConaughey today in our drive through. He was super cool even tho all of us were freaking out lol . I even got him too say “alright alright alright," Brooklyn Oden posted on her Facebook page.

We can't help but wonder what McConaughey's favorite Whataburger meal is.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: