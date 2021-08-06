Verve Pie serves up pizza for a cause

Verve Pie serves plant-based pizza and ice cream and part of the proceeds to go toward expanding a new animal sanctuary.

The restaurant had it soft opening in late July and is planning a bigger celebration on August 27 for its grand opening.

A new restaurant in Cibolo promises to fill your belly and fill your soul. Verve Pie serves plant-based pizza and ice cream and part of the proceeds to go toward expanding a new animal sanctuary. The restaurant also serves cocktails, salads and unique dipping sauces.

The basics : Verve Pie

Owner Adriana Messina said she was inspired to open the restaurant by her love of animals and desire to help.

"We had a passion to help animals, we wanted to help people as well. And we have a background in commercial real estate, me and my partner in this," Messina said. "And we just thought 'What's our favorite food'? Pizza and ice cream. And who doesn't love pizza and ice cream?"

From there, Messina assembled a team including a head chef and marketing agent. They began the process at the end of 2018 and were happy to see it through to the opening in 2021.