More than 3,000 people participate in virtual Turkey Trot for SA Food Bank

Despite the lower attendance compared to 2019, this year's runners were able to raise much-needed funds for hungry families.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, the San Antonio Food Bank hosted its 10th annual Turkey Trot, with a twist—like many events in 2020, it went virtual this year. People could trot anywhere at any time on Thanksgiving to help families in need.

SAFB President and CEO Eric Cooper ran in his neighborhood with his wife. He also has family in Houston that participated.

"We actually saw a couple of others wearing their 'Turkey Trot' shirts," Cooper said. "It was super cool to be able to come together!"

More than 3,000 people participated in this year's event, about half of the runners who attended 2019's trot. They shared their photos on social media using the hashtag #turkeytrotsatx.

"People were even registering today. It was incredible to see our community be socially connected while we're physically distant," Cooper said. "Nobody ran alone."

In total, Cooper said the event raised $220,000. For $1, the San Antonio Food Bank says it can provide seven meals.

Since March, the food bank has been serving a record number of families amid the economic downturn as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"Before COVID-19, we fed about 60,000 people a week," Cooper said. "Now we're feeding 120,000 people a week, and that need has stayed constant."

Cooper is touched by the generosity of others who continue to give during this difficult time.

"I'm proud of our community for stepping up," he said. "It's really been a blessing."

But the future brings uncertainty, and Cooper doesn't see the need going down anytime soon. He said more help is needed at the federal level to keep them going.

"We're worried, to be honest," Cooper said. "Ultimately, I'd love to get families out of our line and back into grocery stores, but to do that they're going to have to have jobs and the economy has got to get going again."