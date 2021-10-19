Turkey dinner candy corn?! Yay or nay? 🦃

BRACH'S is back with an even more complete Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings – including dessert and coffee, too – all contained in a 12-ounce bag.

Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie and Coffee Candy Corn. Really, it's a thing.

BRACH's newest product to hit store shelves is selling like hotcakes. It's an updated version of what they released in 2020 – with two extra flavors.

According to the candy maker's description, it's everything you need to celebrate with your family come November 25:

"A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH’S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites."

Flavors include roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing – even ginger glazed carrots and cranberry sauce. And dessert? It's in there. You can have your choice of sweet potato pie or apple pie.

And when you're done food experimenting, there's a coffee candy corn variety you can wash everything done with, if you dare... Good luck trying to figure out which one it is in the sea of fall colors of waxy candy.

KENS 5's Sue Calberg bought a bag for $3.49. We're planning a taste test soon.

You can, too – but this so-called sweet (and savory) Thanksgiving feast is only available at your local Walgreens. Amazon has some options, but they're about four times what they cost at the drug store.

A registered dietitian from the Austin area, who's a San Antonio native, shared her reaction in a play-by-play account on Twitter when she gave this year's candy corn a try. More than 33,000 people and counting liked her Tweets as she chronicled a detailed description of each flavor.