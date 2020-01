If you're 21 and up, you can now enjoy a Cocoa Cream liqueur from Trader Joe's.

The "rich and smooth" blend of real dairy cream and premium spirits retails at the price of $7.99 to $8.99 with 14.75% ABV.

This 750-milliliter bottle can be served in your hot chocolate, cup of coffee, with ice cream or on the rocks.

You can grab this bottle of holiday cheer, or two, for a limited time to savor the holiday spirit for a little while longer.

