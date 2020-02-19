SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video shares info on another product hitting shelves- Pepsi Cola.

If you have "Everything but the Bagel" sesame seasoning from Trader Joe's, put it back in the cabinet and swap it out for their "Everything but the Elote" seasoning.

With salt, chile pepper, cheese, chipotle and cumin, this is the blend we always knew we needed but never had from the grocery chain.

"Anyone who grew up visiting the neighborhood elotero or making elote at home can tell you, it’s a highly crave-able combination of flavors that leaves a life-long impression," the product description says.

You can grab a 2.3-ounce jar of the seasoning for $2.49 plus tax.

Throw the seasoning on some corn or sprinkle it on some nachos. Or just throw it on every food you can find.

