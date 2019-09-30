SAN ANTONIO — Torchy's Tacos will open its third San Antonio location, and its largest restaurant to date, on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The restaurant will open at 18210 Sonterra Place on the north side and will occupy the former Palenque Grill restaurant space.

There will be a grand opening party on Monday, Oct. 14, between 5 and 8 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature free tacos, drinks, entertainment and a raffle, the press release says.

“No two Torchy’s Tacos locations are the same and we know the San Antonio community will enjoy our largest restaurant to date,” said CEO of Torchy’s Tacos G.J. Hart.

The Sonterra location will feature an enclosed room available for private events and a full-service bar, the press release says.

The Sonterra restaurant will be Torchy’s Tacos’ 57th location in Texas. Torchy’s has two San Antonio locations at Lincoln Heights and The Rim.

The taco chain plans to open an additional location in the Medical Center in the summer of 2020, the press release says.