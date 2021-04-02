This Super Bowl food is so popular, reports say it's flying off the shelves 😱

Getting ready to watch the game at home? This food is going to be a popular item on living room tables.

SAN ANTONIO — The Super Bowl is around the corner, and one food in particular is expected to be on hundreds of thousands of tables across the country.

That popular food? Chicken wings.

The National Chicken Council estimates hungry fans will eat 1.4 billion wings over the Super Bowl weekend. Oh yeah, billion.

But, the boom isn't new. The group says sales are up 10% from last year, due in part to people stocking up on frozen items during the pandemic.

Agricultural economists from Texas A&M say the popularity of wings shows people are hungry for normalcy and socialization.

An article from the Washington Post even says we're starting to run low on chicken wing supplies. It also says wing prices have been flying high for months during the pandemic.

So, if you get your hands on some wings, will you be reaching for chicken tossed in sauce? Or do you prefer a dry rub?