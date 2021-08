The Lone Star State's average for a slice is $7.31.

TEXAS, USA — How much dough will you pay for a pizza?

A new index from Expensivity ranks the states with the priciest cheese pizzas. Alaska topped the list where a cheese pizza is more than $9!

Montana was second on the list, followed by Oklahoma. The Lone Star State's average for a slice is $7.31.

On the flip side, North Dakota is home to the cheapest pie with an average of $6.64.

Well, road trip to North Dakota, anyone?