This new Girl Scouts cookie is coming in 2022

Move over Thin Mints! We've got to make room in the pantry for this.

TEXAS, USA — If you have a sweet tooth, you're going to love this -- there's a new Girl Scout cookie coming to town.

The organization revealed the new "Adventurefuls" cookie. It will join its national lineup for the 2022 season.

It's inspired by a brownie with caramel-flavored cream and a hit of sea salt. The Girl Scouts say it has smooth and crispy textures for, "An incredible taste of adventure in every bite."

