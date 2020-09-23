This new Cajun restaurant is expected to open in Seguin | Here's when you can try it out

The restaurant is Arizona-based, but, they told KENS 5 they're excited to open their doors in the Lone Star State.

SEGUIN, Texas — If you're looking to try a new Cajun restaurant, you'll only have to wait a few more months before you can add this one to your bucket list.

VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen is set to open its doors in Seguin by the first quarter of 2021.

The restaurant is Arizona-based, but, they told KENS 5 they're excited to open their doors in the Lone Star State.

“We look forward to seeing how our franchise partners propel the restaurant’s growth in the Texas market," said VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen owner and founder, Ron Lynch

The restaurant will be located in Seguin Town Square at Park Plaza Hotel on 217 River Street.

Menu options include: Jambalaya, gumbo, pan roasts, red beans and rice and po’boys from the carving station.

Drinks options will include cocktails from the Sazarac Bar like the VooDoo Doll, made with pineapple vodka, pomegranate liquor, pineapple juice, pomegranate syrup and topped with a pineapple wedge.

People can also choose from a selection of wine, beer and "popular Hurricane flavors" made frozen or on the rocks.

For more information, visit VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen's website or social media.