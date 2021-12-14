This famous cookie business is opening a new location in San Antonio

KENS 5 visited the very first Crumbl Cookie to open in Texas. And it's right here in 210.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a fan of cookies, and you live in the Alamo City, then keep reading, because you're going to love this.

Crumbl Cookie is opening a new location in Stone Oak on Friday. The address is 20811 US Highway 281 North Suite 420.

"Stone Oak area has waited a long time to get their own Crumbl, so it is highly anticipated," said owner Michelle Russel.

"It started with two cousins in Utah and their whole basis of the entire business was that they wanted to bring families around the table to eat cookies," said Russell. "You will always find that chocolate chip and the sugar here because those were the OG."

They try to keep customers on their toes by offering different cookie options every week.

"People want to come back every week, like, 'What's the cookie? What is it going to be?' So, we do not announce the cookies until Sunday night. That's kind of what makes Crumbl unique... it's always different," said Russell.

But what really sparked our interested -- a trending hashtag on social media called #CrumblCookieReview.

"They do a taste test every week; they sit down and they talk about the cookies for the week. And that's really where TikTok has blown up is people doing taste weekly," said Russell.

On TikTok alone, the business has 3.1 million followers.

"They never dreamed it was going to be this big. It just blew up so fast. And we're all just honestly trying to keep up with all the business that it's bringing in," said Russell.

