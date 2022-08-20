'I love the personal touch' | The Human Bean opens first San Antonio location

This small coffee shop serves up caffeine, big smiles and gives back to the community.

SAN ANTONIO — There’s nothing like a new coffee shop to pop up around the San Antonio area and the newest one is calling Stone Oak home.

Originally starting in 1998, a couple decided to create a small coffee shop that ended up creating a large community and the newest location sits right off of Bulverde.

With lots of options to look at, here’s a little guide on where to start.

“If you’re looking for caffeine, we have infused energy drinks and can do all kinds of flavors --- all kinds of fruit flavors, almost anything you can imagine. Coffee is our most popular one. There’s the snowy which is our take on white chocolate. It’s a powder so it’s a better consistency in my opinion," Ian Goana, the store trainer said. "We also have smoothies, any kind of smoothies like pina coladas, strawberry. We have protein options that you can put almost anything you want into. Our teas are awesome, we have Steven Smith teas. We have very fine rules to brew them by and we stick by those and it makes for high quality teas.”

The human bean is offering more than just cups of coffee, though.

“I love the personal touch that they take for it. It’s more on the details," Goana said. "We are farm friendly, so the farms that we buy our beans from , we give back to them and we help them build communities around it so it’s just smaller touches that they take to kind of go above and beyond. They build a people first business. I really appreciate that. It’s something nice to work for.”

And if you visit, make sure you look out for the special little something sitting on top of your cup.

“We have the coffee bean on top --- the chocolate covered espresso bean and that one is so good, that one is definitely dangerous. We put that one top of every drink that goes out and people always look for that when they come. That’s like our special flair.”