SAN ANTONIO — Pi Day will be especially sweet for one lucky person.

Carlo's Bakery, from the Cake Boss Buddy Valastro will give its 314th customer on Thursday a gift card worth $314. The bakery opened last year and is located at the Shops at La Cantera near Kona Grill.

The bakery is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. It doesn't seem like this is the kind of thing for which people would line up, since there's no special prize for being any of the first 300 customers at the bakery.

This isn't the first time we've heard from Buddy Valastro this week. The other Cake Boss property in northern San Antonio, Buddy V's Ristorante, closed its doors earlier in the week.