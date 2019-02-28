SAN ANTONIO — The rise wasn’t easy, but this San Antonio food truck is reaping the rewards of hard work and great food. In a ranking called '50 of the best food trucks in America,' released earlier this month, lovefood.com ranked The Box Street Social number 4 on the list.

We talked to Chef Edward Garcia III, who started the truck with restaurateur Daniel Trevino just a few years ago. Garcia said their custom-made truck started with routine appearances at Alamo Beer Company, but The Box Street Social was soon ready to branch out.

Now, they don’t even park their truck for public access much anymore. Your best bet to taste their famous bacon jam sliders and barbecue-pulled-pork-stuffed avocados is to book The Box Street Social for your event or gathering.

"It took a lot of passion, a lot of hard work," Garcia said. "The team is amazing, family is amazing, our significant others are amazing, every point has to be part of it. No one can do it alone."

A brick-and-mortar location is in the works, but they haven’t announced anything yet. Garcia, a former Marine, talked to KENS 5 about the truck’s name, his team and their mouth-watering paella.

"For larger events, things like that, we always like to do the paella mixta," Garcia said. "It's just a beautiful dish. It has a lot of wow factors. Everyone’s like, ‘oh, they heard of paella but never actually seen it’ or they’ve had a paella once but ours is a little bit different.”

For more information on The Box Street Social, visit their website.