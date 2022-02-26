'That perfect flavor' | S'mores lattes and Mexican brown sugar coffees served at San Antonio truck

For the owners, serving their hometown of San Antonio is important to them. It's also where they fell in love.

SAN ANTONIO — When you order from Dulce Suenos, normally located at The Rose Bush on 2301 San Pedro Avenue, you'll find husband and wife Santos and Janell Martinez serving the community that perfect cup of joe.

"We want you to enjoy your cup of coffee and have that place to come back to and know its consistency," said co-owner, financial director Janell.

The owners’ backgrounds range from engineering to business. But they each have a passion for coffee. So, they decided to open the coffee truck.

"We got started during the pandemic. My husband lost his job twice," said Janell. "We've always had a passion for coffee. We've always wanted to open our own business. So we just said, 'Let's go buy a truck.'"

And Santos' engineering mind makes him a perfectionist and coffee chemist.

"We're always trying to get that perfect flavor that goes well with coffee. So, that's where the term coffee chemist is, because I'm always trying to tweak and peak my coffee recipes," said Santos.

It's recipes for drinks like the Killing Me Smalls.

"That's our version of a s'mores latte. So, we use What's Brewing? Snickerdoodle Roast. We use toasted marshmallow. It's a really good s'mores experience in a latte. We have customers who will come back almost on the daily to get that one," said Santos.

The Saturday Morning Cartoons

"We use an in-house syrup, which is made from a Mexican brown sugar Piloncillo with cinnamon and a twist of orange steeped together. We add a little bit of vanilla bean and oat milk. We topped that with a nitro creamer," said Santos.

They also have options for non-coffee drinkers because they want everyone to feel welcome. Like their French Toast with their house-made drizzle.

"We want to please everybody who comes by," said Santos.

And serving their hometown of San Antonio is important to them. It's also where they fell in love.

"We were both born here. We are born two weeks apart. We were born in the same hospital. We met in high school, we married. And it just felt right to start here," said Janell.

So, if you want to support not only a small business, but San Antonians who truly love the community, click here to visit their website.

"Work is work, but if you're happy with what you're doing then you've got it. You've done it," said Janell.