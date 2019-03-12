TEXAS, USA — Candy cane, gingerbread, eggnog, pumpkin pie and peppermint bark; a survey shows each state's favorite holiday desserts.

When it comes to the Lone Star State, people who live in Texas most often reach for a slice of pumpkin pie during the holiday season.

Nearly 40% of Americans consider the pumpkin dessert the go-to treat this time of year.

Egg nog finished in second with 20% while peppermint bark lagged behind at 13% of votes. Gingerbread came in last with 9% in front of fruit cake at 5% and pecan pie at 1% of votes.

What can we say other than us Texans appreciate a good slice of the good life.