Texas brisket and four-pound loaded potatoes 😳 | Food Truck Frenzy

SAN ANTONIO — Texas is known for its BBQ, and one Alamo City food truck is serving up sausage, brisket and loaded potatoes that weigh about four pounds.

Intrigued? Yeah, we were too.

So, we had to visit them; they're called Brisket Boys BBQ. Their locations vary, but we found them on Montana Street over by the Alamodome.

"All we do this Texas food, Texas barbecue. We go low and slow and we cook our brisket 14, 16 hours per day. Everything's done with love," said owner Soilo Castoreno.

Owning Brisket Boys is his everything. He even has a tattoo that says "Barbecue" on his knuckles.

"Ask for whatever you want. We're going to give it to you. 100 percent. That's how we roll," said Castoreno.

They have bus loads of people visit them each week. Especially being primarily downtown, they serve a lot of first responders.

"There's 80 of them coming at a time. And they're hungry. They're tired. And here I am feeding them at eight o'clock, nine o'clock at night. And they're almost in tears because they're happy to see, you know, we're out there servicing them," said Castoreno.

And after you’ve eaten here, there’s a good chance you’ll be full.

We got to try their signature brisket, which you’ll also find slammed with their sausage in their sandwich.

And then we splurged on their so-called Beast Potato.

"It's a potato loaded with brisket, sausage, pulled pork, sour cream cheese and butter. That's a Texas-sized potato and said and done, it's about four pounds," said Castoreno.

But if you just need a little pick me up instead, he told KENS 5 their brisket mac & cheese is a new menu item.

"That's really good," said Castoreno.

He also said he wants everyone to come try his food.

"Texans help each other. And we're not going to turn our backs ever to anybody that's hungry, that's tired, for a meal," said Castoreno.

He said when you drive out here to order a plate, you’re helping him live his dream. "That's my pride and joy right there -- the barbecue pit. Those four wheels right there is what keeps me going."

