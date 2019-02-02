SAN ANTONIO — Several hundred pounds of chicken products are being recalled by Taylor Farms TX, Inc. after they were incorrectly labeled as another product altogether, resulting in an allergen being left off the package as an ingredient, according to a recall notice.

The Dallas-based company incorrectly labeled 2,100 pounds of its HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken as Chile Relleno. Wheat is in the ready-to-eat product; however, that is not declared on the packaging.

The products in question were created between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30 at various times. The notice advises that if you have the product with its package specifying a “use by” date of Feb. 4, Feb. 5. Feb. 7, Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 with lot codes TFD025AU4, TFD026AU4, TFD028AU4, TFD029AU4 or TFD030AU4, they should be thrown away or returned.

There have been no reports thus far of people having “adverse reactions” to eating the meals.