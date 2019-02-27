SAN ANTONIO — A new luchador-themed restaurant is serving up authentic Mexican street food here in the Alamo City.

Macho Libre has a plethora of delicious menu options featuring an assembly line of a variety of ingredients that you can add to dishes like the "Macho Nachos."

If you're like most San Antonians, tacos and burritos are like your children - you can't choose a favorite! At Macho Libre, that's not a decision restaurant-goers have to wrestle with, thanks to the "Burritaco." The dish is served on a homemade 6-inch flour tortilla and can be piled high with flavor.

The fast-casual taqueria comes from the creative minds behind 210 Ceviche and El Taco Torte. The restaurant also offers elote, agua frescas, and a classic selection of paletas.

Macho Libre is located in the Medical Center at 5834 Babcock Rd