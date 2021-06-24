Taco Rumble: San Antonio hosting Austin for taco competition

The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance is hosting the first annual Taco Rumble on July 15 at The Espee, and tickets are on sale for $65.

SAN ANTONIO — Who has the best tacos in San Antonio and Austin?

The San Antonio Food and Wine Alliance is hosting the first annual Taco Rumble this summer to find out. The event sponsored by H-E-B is set for July 15 at The Espee, and tickets are on sale for $65.

"Proceeds from the signature tasting event will help SAFWA give back to the local culinary community through a vibrant grant program for chefs, farmers, artisan producers, and nonprofits by funding projects focused on culinary innovation that supports the community," organizers said.

There will be music, plenty of food, a VIP experience for $150, and a panel of guest judges to sort through the competitors. Attendees will also vote for their favorite and impact the final score.

Here's the full list of participants:

San Antonio

¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare

Carnitas Lonja

Chela’s Tacos

La Fonda de Jaime 2.0

La Generala

Jason Dady Catering

Lala’s Gorditas

Milpa

Naco Mexican Eatery

Austin

Asador

Carnitas El Guero

Eldorado Taco y Torta Co.

Paprika, R19 Taqueria

Texsueño

Trill Foods

Austin Taco Mafia (Cuantos Tacos, Discada, La Tunita 512, and Nixta Taqueria)